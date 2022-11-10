Advertise
New Brockton football coach resigns

(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- New Brockton’s head football coach Zack Holmes has resigned.

The resignation comes after the Gamecocks finished the 2022 season winless.

Holmes has worked as the head coach for the Gamecocks for the past four seasons.

His first season as head coach, he led New Brockton to the first round of the playoffs.

