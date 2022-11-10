Advertise
Opelika police searching for suspects in vehicle break-ins on Andrews Rd.

By Ashton Akins
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 4, the Opelika Police Department responded to several vehicle beak-ins, at the Opelika SportsPlex, on Andrews Road.

According to victims, the windows of their vehicles were shattered, at which their purses and wallets were stolen.

Shortly afterwards, the debit cards of multiple victims were fraudulently used at a Wal-Mart, in Valley. Surveillance video shows the suspects using the stolen debit cards to purchase gift cards.

Of the two suspects, one was a male and the other was a female. The suspects left in a blue four door Hyundai Elantra.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department, at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

