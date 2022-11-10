Program helps firefighters with mental illness, substance abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Firefighters rescue those on their darkest day year-round, which can take a toll on a first responder’s mental health.

That’s why the Alabama Fire College is working with the Alabama Department of Mental Health to make sure that each first responder is cared for with the help of a new peer support program.

“The fire service has a higher instance of divorce, higher instance of drug abuse, alcohol abuse,” said Executive Director of the Alabama Fire College Matt Russell.

To ensure that no struggle goes unnoticed, the Alabama Fire College is providing a free learning program.

The program is for career and volunteer firefighters, so they can help other first responders who may be struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.

“We want to train everybody throughout the state of Alabama every fire department every first responder in the state of Alabama to be aware of the signs and symptoms of those that need help,” said Russell.

Besides recognizing symptoms, those trained will also be equipped to help someone experiencing a mental health crisis, whether it be on or off the clock.

The curriculum that will be offered has been taught to firefighters across the country.

The training will begin in January 2023.

The Alabama Department of Mental Health is covering all expenses for the curriculum to be offered for free to all first responders.

