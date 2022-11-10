Rain from Nicole moves in today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another breezy day is on the way today. And regarding the breeziness, it will be staying that way through Sunday. Wind speeds of 10-20 mph will occur each day and night through Sunday. Gusts of 25-35 mph will occur at times today, tonight and tomorrow as Nicole passes by to our east.

A Wind Advisory for wind gusts of 30-40 mph is in effect for East Alabama today. (WSFA 12 News)

The gusts will maximize in East Alabama where a Wind Advisory is in effect. That’s where more frequent gusts of 30-40 mph are probable.

Nicole made landfall several hours ago along the east coast of Florida and is now curving northwestward. The storm will then curve northward and move over the western half of Georgia before quickly zipping northeast away from the Deep South tomorrow.

Total rain with Nicole will amount to 1-2" east of I-65. (WSFA 12 News)

This track will allow rain to enter later this afternoon and hang around through early tomorrow morning -- especially in the eastern half of Alabama. Most of what falls would come after dark today. Nothing overly heavy or severe is in the forecast; it will mostly be light to moderate steady rainfall.

However, the potential for 1-2″ of rain does exist in East Alabama where it is forecast to rain the longest and heaviest. Flooding is not looking like a significant concern.

As what’s left of Nicole lifts away tomorrow, at least some sunshine will return for the afternoon. This will come on the heels of a cloudy and gray day today. Highs will be in the lower 70s today ahead of any rain showers, and we will reach the lower to middle 70s tomorrow.

Colder-than-average temperatures are likely for much of the U.S. next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes a powerful cold front for the weekend. That front will bring a big-time drop in temperatures and more breezy weather to Alabama. Highs won’t get much above 60 degrees on Saturday with skies looking rather cloudy. Pair that with a breeze and it will feel quite chilly.

Sunday through Wednesday will bring more below normal temperatures. Daytime highs will be staying in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Sunday will be mainly sunny and Monday likely ends up partly cloudy. Lows will be cold Saturday night and Sunday night as we head for the 30s!

Rain is likely twice over the next 7 days. (WSFA 12 News)

Another chance of wet weather exists Monday evening through the day Tuesday. Models have trended wetter with this system as well, so rain chances have been bumped up. This looks like more plain light to moderate rain with no significant or highly impactful weather.

Models then diverge with respect to what happens after Tuesday. Some suggest moisture hanging around and shower activity resulting Tuesday night through Friday. Others don’t show much rain at all. Thus we have low-end chances for wet weather starting Wednesday with the potential for them to go higher (or lower).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.