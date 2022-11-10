Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

The Rundown: Here’s what’s happening Nov 11-13

By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

The National Peanut Festival is still going on in Dothan. It is the nation’s largest peanut festival to honor local peanut farmers and to celebrate the harvest season. Head down to check out the amusement rides, animal attractions, peanuts, concerts and of course the fair food. You have until this Sunday to enjoy the National Peanut Festival.

You can board the Harriott II to cruise along the Alabama River. Saturday there will be a Getaway Cruise. On Sunday, there will be a Blues Cruise.

Also, this weekend you can enjoy Market Day at Old Alabama Town. There will be several vendors, food trucks, live performances and so much more. Market Day starts at 10a.m. & get this admission is FREE!

It will be Christmas before we know it and the Montgomery Arts Academy is getting you in the holiday spirit with a Holiday Showcase on Sunday at 4 p.m.

There are several Veterans Day celebrations happening this weekend.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Nov. 11th:

Saturday, Nov. 12th:

Sunday, Nov. 13th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details surrounding the discovery of a shooting victim in a crash along Interstate 65 Tuesday...
Details murky after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's large mobile command vehicle sits outside Selma High...
Investigation into Selma student’s death, hospitalization of others ongoing
File photo
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
Absolutely Alabama.
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
Longtime Montgomery coach Bill Granger has died at 62, according to his family.
Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62

Latest News

The Rundown: Nov. 11-13
The Rundown: Nov. 11-13
Come out and have some fun at this year's 78th annual Peanut Festival!
National Peanut Festival kicks off in Dothan
The Rundown Fall
National Peanut Festival, wing fest & more happening this weekend
The Rundown: Halloween Events
Halloween events, trick-or-treat times happening around the area