The Rundown: Here’s what’s happening Nov 11-13

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around central and south Alabama and bring them to you!

The National Peanut Festival is still going on in Dothan. It is the nation’s largest peanut festival to honor local peanut farmers and to celebrate the harvest season. Head down to check out the amusement rides, animal attractions, peanuts, concerts and of course the fair food. You have until this Sunday to enjoy the National Peanut Festival.

You can board the Harriott II to cruise along the Alabama River. Saturday there will be a Getaway Cruise. On Sunday, there will be a Blues Cruise.

Also, this weekend you can enjoy Market Day at Old Alabama Town. There will be several vendors, food trucks, live performances and so much more. Market Day starts at 10a.m. & get this admission is FREE!

It will be Christmas before we know it and the Montgomery Arts Academy is getting you in the holiday spirit with a Holiday Showcase on Sunday at 4 p.m.

There are several Veterans Day celebrations happening this weekend.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, Nov. 11th:

Saturday, Nov. 12th:

Sunday, Nov. 13th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don't see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com.

