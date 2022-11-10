Veterans Day events planned across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday, people across the country will pause to honor the men and women who have served in the military.

Here are some of the events planned across central Alabama:

Montgomery

Range 42 at Maxwell Air Force Base

Families and airmen of the AFB are invited to join in Friday for games, competitions and kid-friendly games at their driving range. Guests will be able to compete every two hours in competitions. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

Full list of planned events:

*10:00 a.m. – 12:00 pm. - Toptracer Closest to Pin – Belfry #2 (45 yds.)

*12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. - Closest to Pin – Naruno GC #6 (60 yds.)

*2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. - Go Fish (Kids Time)

*4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. - Approach Challenge

*6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. - Closest to Pin – Spyglass Hill #15 (75 yds.)

*8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. - Points Game challenge All Day – Long Drive Contest

Alabama State University

Alabama State University will honor veterans and active duty military personnel by providing them with a free ticket to Saturday’s football game against Benedict.

The university said the offer of one free football ticket will also be extended to River Region municipal and county government workers --- while supplies last.

Those eligible for a free ticket should visit the ASU ticket office and present their military or River Region municipal/county ID card. Tickets may be picked up during normal business hours through Saturday.

Riverwalk Stadium

The City of Montgomery will hold its annual Veterans Day celebration on Friday at 10 a.m. at Riverwalk Stadium. Officials said the free event will include live patriotic music and food.

Faulkner University

The university is inviting all area veterans to a Veterans Day event at its on-campus chapel. It will be held in the Tine Davis Gym beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Millbrook

The City of Millbrook will continue its series of events Thursday with a veterans appreciation ceremony at the Millbrook Memorial Center. It will begin at 4:30 p.m. That event will be followed by a Burger Barn & Concert at Village Green Park. Officials said hamburgers or hotdogs will be free to veterans and their dependents or $2/person for non-veterans. The concert featuring the Lo-Fi Loungers will be free to the public.

Prattville

The City of Prattville is planning to join the American Legion Post 122 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1349 for a special wreath-laying ceremony Friday morning. The event will be begin at 11 a.m. at the Autauga County Courthouse.

Auburn

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders will officiate a Veterans Day ceremony at the city’s Veterans Memorial, located at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue. The event will begin Friday at 10 a.m. The East Samford School Choir is expected to render two selections.

Opelika

The City of Opelika will host a Veterans Day celebration on Friday. The festivities will kick off with a free breakfast at 9 a.m. for veterans and their families. at the Opelika Public Library. At 10 a.m., a Veterans Day program will take place in the Cooper Room at the library.

