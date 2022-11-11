Alabama education department releases 2022 failing schools list

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education has released its latest list of failing schools. This is in compliance with the Alabama Accountability Act.

Schools are marked “failing” when they have the bottom 6% of standardized test scores in the state for reading, English and math.

Montgomery Public Schools has 14 schools on the list. This is the most of any district in the state. Below are the central Alabama schools on the list. Click here to see the full list.

Butler County

Greenville High School

Dallas County

Keith Middle-High School

Southside High School

Tipton Durant Middle School

Bruce K Craig Elementary School

Dothan City

Faine Elementary School

Lowndes County

Central Elementary School

Central High School

Monroe County

Monroe County High School

Montgomery County

Bellingrath Middle School

Capitol Heights Middle School

Carver Senior High School

Chisholm Elementary School

Davis Elementary School

Dunbar-Ramer School

Highland Avenue Elementary School

Jefferson Davis High School

Lanier Senior High School

Lee High School

Morningview Elementary School

Nixon Elementary School

Park Crossing High School

Southlawn Middle School

Selma City

Clark Elementary School

Payne Elementary School

Selma High School

Wilcox County

Wilcox Central High School

The list is normally released every year, hoeverm, there was none for 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.

