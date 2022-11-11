Advertise
Concerns about youth exposure to drugs rise following Selma student’s death

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Concerns about fentanyl are rising after a Selma High School student died and four others were rushed to the hospital.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said the situation may be linked to a fentanyl overdose.

“It had been going around that fentanyl was hitting Dallas County and the Black Belt area,” Jackson said.

Jackson said it is easy for youths to be exposed to the substance. He said drug dealers are disguising them as candy or other drugs and convenience stores are selling items that could be laced.

“They’re just not what you expect you’re buying,” Jackson said.

Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey called the situation at Selma High School tragic, saying no family should lose a child.

“Nobody expects to send their child to school and their child not come home, and that of all the things we do as educators, that’s the greatest tragedy,” Mackey said.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said preventing drug usage and overdoses start with parents educating themselves and talking to their child.

“If the parents are aware of these substances, and they can help their children from bringing these types of substance, these drugs into schools, that’s the way to combat it,” Burkett said.

The use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported it is impossible to detect fentanyl in foods or drugs with the naked eye.

