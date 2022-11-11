Drying out today, then sharply colder this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s may be a damp and dreary morning across central and south Alabama, but we are expecting a much drier (and even partly sunny) afternoon ahead. A few isolated, light showers are leftover from what is left of Nicole, but that low pressure if quickly lifting away from the area; any additional rain will end well before lunchtime, but clouds may not break until the late afternoon. Highs will warm into the 70s with at least some sunshine later in the day, but it will take time to transition back to a clearer sky.

Today will start damp and wet, but the afternoon ends up featuring some sunshine. (WSFA 12 News)

It will also be another breezy day... even though the previously mention tropical system is leaving, we could still see some gusty wind on the backside of the storm. Nicole’s close proximity to us will allow breezy conditions to remain in the forecast through the rest of our Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will also have a bit of a breeze thanks to our next weather maker: a cold front. This boundary arrives Saturday morning, and with it could bring wind speeds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph at times.

That front mentioned above? It will bring a big-time drop in temperatures just in time for the weekend. Daytime highs will be reached in the morning for most of us tomorrow... expect 60s before noon, but falling temperatures for the remainder of the day. Pair that with a breeze and it will be a much cooler day!

Rain ends this morning, but more is expected next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Sunday and beyond will bring more below normal temperatures. Daytime highs will be staying generally in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday will be sunny and Monday partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be cold Saturday night and Sunday night as we head for the lower 30s! Frost and even a freeze are a pretty good bet.

Another chance of wet weather is in the forecast Monday night through the day Tuesday. This looks like more plain light to moderate rain with no significant or highly impactful weather. If this changes we will update you, but it does not look like a severe weather event for us.

Temperatures turn sharply colder starting this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Models continue to diverge with respect to what happens later next week. There is better agreement today that next Wednesday will be dry, but we’re maintaining a low-end chance of rain Wednesday night through Friday night. Just know that it won’t rain that entire time, but wet weather will be possible.

