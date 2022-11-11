Drying out today, then sharply colder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a damp and wet morning with leftover light showers and drizzle out there as what’s left of Nicole lifts away from the area. Any rain will end well before lunchtime, but clouds may not break until 2 p.m. or so. Highs will warm into the 70s with at least some sunshine.

Today will start damp and wet, but the afternoon ends up featuring some sunshine. (WSFA 12 News)

It will be another breezy day. The highest gusts will occur this morning when Nicole is closest in proximity to us. The breeziness will be staying with us through Sunday afternoon thanks to a strong cold front poised to push through Saturday morning. Wind speeds of 10-15 mph will occur through Sunday with gusts of 20-25 mph at times.

That front mentioned above? It will bring a big-time drop in temperatures just in time for the weekend. Daytime highs will be reached in the morning for most of us tomorrow. Expect 60s before noon, but falling temperatures for the remainder of the day. Pair that with a breeze and it will be a much cooler day.

Rain ends this morning, but more is expected next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Sunday and beyond will bring more below normal temperatures. Daytime highs will be staying generally in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday will be sunny and Monday partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be cold Saturday night and Sunday night as we head for the lower 30s! Frost and even a freeze are a pretty good bet.

Another chance of wet weather is in the forecast Monday night through the day Tuesday. This looks like more plain light to moderate rain with no significant or highly impactful weather. If this changes we will update you, but it does not look like a severe weather event for us.

Temperatures turn sharply colder starting this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Models continue to diverge with respect to what happens later next week. There is better agreement today that next Wednesday will be dry, but we’re maintaining a low-end chance of rain Wednesday night through Friday night. Just know that it won’t rain that entire time, but wet weather will be possible.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.