Gobbles, Cranberry get pardons from Gov. Kay Ivey

Gobbles and Cranberry find themselves pardoned during a ceremony at the Alabama Governor's...
Gobbles and Cranberry find themselves pardoned during a ceremony at the Alabama Governor's Mansion on Nov. 10, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By John Shryock
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a busy week for Alabama’s newly-reelected Gov. Kay Ivey. She was scraping an election off her plate Tuesday night and two turkeys off everyone else’s by Thursday morning.

Ivey took part in the state’s 74th Annual Turkey Pardoning, hosted on the lawn of the Alabama Governor’s Mansion. The pardoning is a time-honored tradition that allows two birds bursting with savory flavor to savor the flavor of bursting to freedom.

Ivey’s poultry pardoning was attended by Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries Commissioner Rick Pate, Johnny Adams with the Alabama Egg & Poultry Association, as well as Becky Bates Sloane from Bates House of Turkey.

Students from Montgomery Christian School and Riverchase Day School also took part in the program.

For years, the ceremony has featured two turkeys named Clyde and Henrietta, but 2022 brought new names chosen in a public poll put out by the governor’s office.

The winning names were announced as Gobbles and Cranberry. Other options included Atticus and Scout, Wishbone and Giblet or Parsley and Rosemary.

Following the ceremony, Gobbles and Cranberry rode their gravy train back to Bates House of Turkey in Greenville, where they’ll live out the rest of their days far from a fryer.

