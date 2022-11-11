Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Jan. 6th Committee deadline approaches for former President Trump

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday, November 14th is the deadline for former President Donald Trump to comply with the January 6th Committtee’s subpoena. The questions is whether he actually meets with the committee and speaks under oath.

Former President Donald Trump says he wants to give his side of the story as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation into the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Committee subpoenaed the former president last month, compelling him to testify and turn over documents, with the threat of criminal penalty if he doesn’t comply.

The committee already gave the former president extra time and extended the deadline for him to turn over records until Monday, November 14th.

In a statement the committee also said Trump, “remains under subpoena for deposition testimony starting on November 14th.” It’s unclear whether for former president will hand over documents or speak with the committee starting on Monday.

James Grossman, the executive director of the American Historical Association said, “I don’t think a former president has refused to cooperate with the constituted authorities in this way ever before. There has been all sorts of conflict. The all the best examples Nixon and even Nixon eventually gave in.”” do.”

Grosman added, “I don’t think a former president has refused to cooperate with the constituted authorities in this way ever before. There has been all sorts of conflict. The all the best examples Nixon and even Nixon eventually gave in.”

If the former president refuses to cooperate, the committee does have the power to say he’s in contempt. Something the committee did do with Trump ally Steve Bannon, who was found guilty last month and sentenced to four months in prison. On Wednesday, November 16, jury selection begins for the trial of former Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who also refused to comply with a subpoena issued by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Both men have claimed they were protected by executive privilege.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
Jefferson Davis High School and Robert E. Lee High School
MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
Absolutely Alabama.
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his 1-month-old son.
Father indicted in infant son’s death
According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder

Latest News

The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a...
Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama
The Alabama House Republican Caucus met in Montgomery Thursday to nominate new leadership...
Alabama Republicans name new leadership following elections
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
GOP edges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff
Alabama saw the election of its first Jewish state lawmaker in more than forty years Tuesday as...
Ensler becomes Alabama’s first Jewish legislator in more than 40 years
Alabama Democratic Party
Alabama Democrats hope to rebuild party to better support candidates