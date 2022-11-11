Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools

The Montgomery Public School summer feeding program begins Monday for anyone 18-years-old and...
The Montgomery Public School summer feeding program begins Monday for anyone 18-years-old and younger. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools.

The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:

  • Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School
  • Jeff Davis High School to “JAG” High School, which is an acronym for Judge Frank Johnson, Ralph Abernathy and Robert Graetz.

The name changes are part of the school district’s plan revealed earlier this year.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details surrounding the discovery of a shooting victim in a crash along Interstate 65 Tuesday...
Details murky after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's large mobile command vehicle sits outside Selma High...
Investigation into Selma student’s death, hospitalization of others ongoing
File photo
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
Absolutely Alabama.
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
Longtime Montgomery coach Bill Granger has died at 62, according to his family.
Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62

Latest News

Tallassee’s Cade Everson wins final Fever Athlete of the Week award for ‘22
The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a...
Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama
Gobbles and Cranberry find themselves pardoned during a ceremony at the Alabama Governor's...
Gobbles, Cranberry get pardons from Gov. Kay Ivey
DA: Selma HS student's death possibly linked to fentanyl-laced gummies
DA: Selma HS student's death possibly linked to fentanyl-laced gummies