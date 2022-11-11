MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools.
The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:
- Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School
- Jeff Davis High School to “JAG” High School, which is an acronym for Judge Frank Johnson, Ralph Abernathy and Robert Graetz.
The name changes are part of the school district’s plan revealed earlier this year.
