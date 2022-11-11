MPS discusses move for students from Lanier to Carver High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2023-2024 school year will look different for some Montgomery ninth graders. These students will represent the first of many to be moved from Lanier High School to Carver High School.

MPS Superintendent Melvin J. Brown spoke about the move in a video posted to the school system’s Facebook page.

Students in ninth grade who originally were zoned for Lanier High School will now be rezoned for Carver High School as a part of the school system’s capital improvements plan. MPS and city leaders say the plan is aimed at bringing a 21st-century education to its current and prospective students while helping the community.

In this video, MPS superintendent Dr. Melvin J. Brown explains the transition plans for Lanier High and Wilson Elementary. Posted by Montgomery Alabama Public Schools - Official Site on Thursday, November 10, 2022

The capital improvement plan’s funding comes from the property tax millage increase approved in 2020.

