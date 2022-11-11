Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama turned an even darker shade of red for Republicans following Tuesday’s elections, according to a preliminary analysis by the party.

The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a supermajority in both legislative chambers, full control of every statewide office and all but one of the seven congressional seats.

According to the state party, Tuesday saw a preliminary pickup of 43 seats over the last election cycle. Those races that shifted toward the GOP included:

7 Sheriffs

6 District Attorneys

3 Circuit Court Judges

4 District Court Judges

1 Alabama House Seat

5 County Commissioners

1 School Superintendent

11 County Board of Education Members

5 Coroners

“Many of these seats are in rural and minority areas of the state that were once Democrat Party strongholds,” said GOP Chairman John Wahl. “I am proud of the hard work being done by our Outreach Coalition, the Alabama Minority GOP, and our county party organizations in these communities. The Republican Party’s message is simple, we want government to serve the people again, and we want every person to be safe and successful.”

Alabama Democrats are hoping to rebuild their party after failing to field candidates in some major races. Those who did get on the ballot to challenge Republicans lost every statewide race.

One bright spot for Democrats was the race involving Phillip Ensler, who flipped a state legislative seat away from Republicans in Montgomery, becoming the state’s first Jewish legislator in more than 40 years.

