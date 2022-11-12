Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two Dixon Mills men were killed in a head-on crash Friday night.

According to ALEA, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Brodney Hudson, 32, crossed the centerline on Alabama 10 and collied with a 1996 Nissan pickup truck driven by Wendall Hosea, 59. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the two-vehicle accident happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday near mile marker 41, about a mile east of Sweet Water, in Marengo County.

Authorities said neither Hudson nor Hosea were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, which remains under investigation by Alabama state troopers.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
school desk
Alabama education department releases 2022 failing schools list
Jefferson Davis High School and Robert E. Lee High School
MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 13
I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash

Latest News

The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route
Alabama Democratic Party
Kelley: Democrats have work to do after election showing
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 13
Updated COVID-19 booster shots are available across the state.
Alabamians urged to get updated COVID-19 booster shots