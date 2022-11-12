2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two Dixon Mills men were killed in a head-on crash Friday night.

According to ALEA, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Brodney Hudson, 32, crossed the centerline on Alabama 10 and collied with a 1996 Nissan pickup truck driven by Wendall Hosea, 59. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the two-vehicle accident happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday near mile marker 41, about a mile east of Sweet Water, in Marengo County.

Authorities said neither Hudson nor Hosea were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, which remains under investigation by Alabama state troopers.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.