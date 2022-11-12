Advertise
Faulkner falls to Pikeville 36-22

Billy D. Hilyer Stadium
Billy D. Hilyer Stadium
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles fell to the University of Pikeville Bears Saturday afternoon.

Both teams battled it out and closed out the first quarter without scoring.

The Eagles broke the tied score when defensive back Jerrell William returned a 75-yard interception for a touchdown with 11:07 left in the second quarter.

But Pikeville was prepared for the rest of the quarter. The Bears went on to score three unanswered touchdowns.

Faulkner trailed Pikeville 20-7 by halftime.

The Eagles returned with fire in the second half of the game, scoring three unanswered TDs. But those scores weren’t enough to fend off the Bears.

Pikeville extended their lead with two more TDs in the fourth quarter as they went on to beat Faulkner 36-22.

Faulkner finished their regular season 4-7.

