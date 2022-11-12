First Alert: Tracking a cold and breezy end to the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front has been working its way across Alabama today, bringing lots of clouds, breezy winds and a shower or two. Behind the front, are cold temperatures and breezy north winds.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

Lows will tumble into the 30s tonight with many locations dropping near freezing. Clouds will diminish overnight and winds will remain breezy out of the north between 5 to 10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

It will be a cold start to Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Even with the sunshine back in the forecast tomorrow, highs will only warm into the 50s with breezy north winds remaining in place. Sunday night temperatures will again drop into the 30s near freezing for many.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

After a cold start to our Monday, temperatures will climb into the 60s under partly cloudy skies. The increase in clouds and temperatures are ahead of our next weather maker that arrives Monday night into the day on Tuesday. Lows Monday night will hover in the 40s and 50s under cloudy skies and rain likely.

Rain looks to remain in the forecast as we move through Tuesday morning, pushing out of the area by Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Highs during the day will hover in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

We dry out Wednesday with afternoon highs cooling down again. 50s are forecasted for Wednesday afternoon with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Forecast models are hinting at another rain system that has the potential to bring a few showers to the area by Thursday into Thursday night.

We will introduce a low end chance for rain Thursday due to that system but know that rain chances could go up or down as we move closer towards the end of next week.

As for highs Thursday and next Friday, they will continue to remain below average. Temperatures will reach into the 50s only, both days with overnight lows hovering in the 30s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The start of next weekend is looking dry. Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday with highs hovering in the upper 50s.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.