Friday Night Football Fever: Week 13
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Thursday night game:
- Valiant Cross vs. Lee-Scott [Watch highlights]
Friday night games:
- Pike County vs. ACA
- Catholic vs. Jacksonville
- St. James vs. W.S. Neal
- Trinity vs. Mobile Christian
- Pike Road vs. Homewood
- Demopolis vs. faith Academy
- Charles Henderson vs. Tallassee
- Anniston vs. BTW Tuskegee
- Thomasville vs. Dadeville
- Dothan vs. Auburn
- Enterprise vs. CPC
- Highland Home vs. Ariton
- G.W. Long vs. Reeltown
- Sweet Water vs. Elba
- Southern Academy vs. Lowndes Academy
- Morgan vs. Glenwood
