Friday Night Football Fever: Week 13

Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Thursday night game:

Friday night games:

  • Pike County vs. ACA
  • Catholic vs. Jacksonville
  • St. James vs. W.S. Neal
  • Trinity vs. Mobile Christian
  • Pike Road vs. Homewood
  • Demopolis vs. faith Academy
  • Charles Henderson vs. Tallassee
  • Anniston vs. BTW Tuskegee
  • Thomasville vs. Dadeville
  • Dothan vs. Auburn
  • Enterprise vs. CPC
  • Highland Home vs. Ariton
  • G.W. Long vs. Reeltown
  • Sweet Water vs. Elba
  • Southern Academy vs. Lowndes Academy
  • Morgan vs. Glenwood

