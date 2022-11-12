Huntingdon handles LaGrange 55-7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks finished their near perfect regular season with a home win against the LaGrange Panthers Saturday afternoon.

Huntingdon was first on the scoreboard at Samford Stadium. With 7:12 left to go in the first quarter, running back Troy Garner scored a 2-yard touchdown.

The Hawks went on to score two additional touchdowns by the end of the first quarter.

Huntingdon scored yet another TD with 10:39 left in the second quarter, as the Panthers trailed 28-0.

LaGrange soon managed to add points in the game. With 9:30 left before halftime, tight end De’Queze Fryer completed a 3-yard touchdown pass.

The rest of the game belonged to the Hawks as they added four more touchdowns in the game.

Huntingdon went on to beat LaGrange 55-7.

“It’s cool to be here. We have not been able to celebrate the Conference Championship here since 2015, so we are thankful for that and all of our guys for all they have done to get us here. Our mindset for playoffs is to keep playing, when you are in that situation, the only way you get to keep playing is if you win and we have been fortunate enough to do that.”

The Hawks, 9-1, are bound for the playoffs.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.