Kelley: Democrats have work to do after election showing

Alabama Democratic Party
Alabama Democratic Party
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday’s election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the 2020 defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones.

Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about 10 percentage points lower than four years ago. The election was noted for low-voter turnout and a lack of competitive races at the top of the ticket.

Alabama Democratic Party Chairman Randy Kelley said he remains optimistic about the party’s future, but acknowledged they have work to do.

The party has been through a power struggle in the past several years as well as recent internal squabbling.

