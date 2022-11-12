Montgomery County DA warns of sextortion scams targeting teen boys

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County district attorney is warning parents about an increasing number of teenage boys falling victim to sextortion scams.

District Attorney Daryl Bailey says adult predators pretending to be young females online are asking for nude images of teenage boys and then threatening to distribute the sensitive material if they are not paid.

“We want to get the word out that this is happening, and it’s happening more and more frequently,” DA Bailey said.

Bailey said they have already seen five sextortion scam cases in the Montgomery area in recent weeks.

“We have actually had some teenagers here in Montgomery who have actually paid money without their parents knowing it, trying to get this to go away,” Bailey said. “And part of the scam is they are never satisfied with the money.”

He said teenage boys will receive a message on social media from someone who appears to be an attractive female. The two start a conversation and the supposed woman shares pornography they claim is them. The scammer then requests sexually explicit images from the teenager in return. Once shared, the suspect threatens to send those pictures to the victim’s friends and followers unless money is wired to their account.

He said teenagers in this area have sent these scammers hundreds of dollars.

“We actually had one occasion where pictures have been released to family members,” Bailey said.

He warns teenagers to be aware that the people they are messaging are not who they say they are.

“These are not cute teenage girls on the other end of the social media accounts,” Bailey said.

There is now growing concern that the humiliation associated with this scam could drive some teens to commit suicide.

“We don’t want our children falling for the scam monetarily or either harming themselves, and that’s why we’re wanting to get the word out. Parents need to have these conversations with their children and make sure that their children are aware. Don’t send photos to anybody,” Bailey said.

Bailey said a lot of families choose not to follow through with prosecution in these cases because of the embarrassment associated, but they did have one victim recently follow through and investigators were able to locate and arrest an adult male and female in South Carolina and have them extradited to Montgomery. Bailey said the man and woman were in a relationship, and this is how they were making their money.

Bailey said these scammers usually target teenage boys, sometimes as young as 14, but this has happened to adults as well.

