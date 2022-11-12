Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days

Officials in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio officials say a nursing home resident has died after she went missing from a facility.

WOIO reports the 82-year-old was found dead on Tuesday when staff located her body outside of the facility. Officials said the woman was missing for two days before her body was discovered.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, Joan Meredith went missing after last being seen on Nov. 6. at the Merriman Nursing Home in Akron.

On Tuesday, staff had reportedly contacted Meredith’s family to see when she would return.

The medical examiner said that the nursing home staff had presumed the woman had taken a leave of absence from the facility with family.

However, after the team learned that was not the case, the medical examiner said staff began searching the premises for Meredith.

Staff located the 82-year-old’s body in a wooded area behind the facility, according to the medical examiner.

The examiner said Meredith died of hypothermia with her death ruled accidental. According to officials, she had a history of dementia.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
Jefferson Davis High School and Robert E. Lee High School
MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
Absolutely Alabama.
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his 1-month-old son.
Father indicted in infant son’s death
According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder

Latest News

Akron nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
Nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility
City of Montgomery, Cleveland Avenue YMCA celebrate Veterans Day
City of Montgomery, Cleveland Avenue YMCA celebrate Veterans Day
A new leader will take the reigns in Alabama’s House of Representatives in 2023. Representative...
Alabama House speaker nominee lays out plan for next legislative session
Alabama House speaker nominee lays out plan for next legislative session
Alabama House speaker nominee lays out plan for next legislative session
Grand opening held for Veterans Claims University
Veterans Wellness Center of Alabama opens Veterans Claims University