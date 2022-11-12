Advertise
Selma man dies days after wreck in Dallas County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died days after a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

State troopers said the wreck happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Alabama 22 near County Road 65, about a mile north of Selma.

Officials said Michael L. McCants, 39, sustained critical injuries when the 2014 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with a 2020 Honda HR-V.

The vehicle driven by McCants then left the roadway and collided head-on with an SUV in a parking lot, according to ALEA.

Authorities added that McCants and the driver of the SUV were both transported to Vaughan Regional Medical Center in Selma, where McCants died Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA.

