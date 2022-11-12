Advertise
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route

The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
By Anthony Thomas and Stephen Crews
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Editor’s Note - It was first believe that the shooting took place after the parade. The parade was actually still going when it happened.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - At least one person is dead and another was injured in downtown Dothan Saturday morning.

It happened at the end of National Peanut Festival parade along the parade route.

Video shows an altercation occurring at Main and Montana Street before shots were fired.

The shooting happened just as thousands gathered for the 78th annual National Peanut Festival Parade were leaving the area.

There is a heavy police presence consisting of multiple law enforcement agencies including Dothan police and Houston County sheriff’s deputies. Dothan Police Chief Will Benny and Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza are both on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

