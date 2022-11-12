Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Zoo makes history with rare birth of Asian elephant twins

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE N.Y. (CNN) - A zoo in New York made history with its two new additions.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed male Asian elephant twins on Oct. 24.

The first calf was delivered at 2 a.m., weighing in at 220 pounds. The second one was born 10 hours later at 237 pounds.

Both mom and babies are doing well.

The zoo says twins make up less than 1% of elephant births worldwide.

Until these two, there haven’t been any successful twin births in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
school desk
Alabama education department releases 2022 failing schools list
Jefferson Davis High School and Robert E. Lee High School
MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 13
I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash

Latest News

An election worker processes ballots at the Clark County Election Department, Friday, Nov. 11,...
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end
Authorities are investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder...
Police: No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins.
Zoo welcomes elephant twins
A fourth grader is being hailed a hero after she rushed in to save a classmate who was choking....
Fourth grader performs Heimlich maneuver to help save classmate