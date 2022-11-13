Advertise
ALDOT plans $10.4M bridge replacement in Macon County

The bridge over Uphappee Creek is located on Hwy. 81 near Tuskegee.
The bridge over Uphappee Creek is located on Hwy. 81 near Tuskegee.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACON COUNTY Ala. (WSFA) - A nearly two-year, $10.4 million bridge replacement project is set to begin Monday in Macon County.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, crews will start working to replace the bridge over Uphappee Creek on Hwy. 81. That’s just north of Tuskegee and near Interstate 85 at exit 38.

ALDOT says traffic will continue to use the current bridge until the new structure is completed, which is scheduled for Summer 2024.

Drivers are advised to plan for possible delays and be aware of work crews and equipment in the area.

