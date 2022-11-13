ASU falls to FAMU 21-14

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets fell to the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday evening.

After 13 plays and 90 yards, FAMU was first to add points as wide receiver Xavier Smith completed an 8-yard touchdown pass - with 6:33 left in the first quarter.

The Hornets responded in the second quarter. After 10 plays and 76 yards, receiver Kisean Johnson completed a 37-yard pass for a touchdown with 2:20 left in the first half.

Both teams were tied as the game headed into halftime.

FAMU broke the tie in the second half of the game. With 7:04 left to play in the third quarter, the Rattlers scored a 2-yard safety.

With 7:46 left in the game, the Hornets came back and took the lead with a 50-yard blocked punt return.

But FAMU went on to score two additional touchdowns and secured the game.

The Rattlers beat the Hornets 21-14.

Alabama State dropped to 6-4 for the season. They will host the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff in the Turkey Day Classic at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

