Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham Hall on Thursday(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - Jeff Bezos is giving Dolly Parton $100 million.

The country legend is the latest recipient of Bezos’ Courage and Civility Award.

Parton is known for her philanthropy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated $1,000,000 to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s vaccine research efforts. It was used to help fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Bezos, the founder and former head of Amazon, has said the prize money has no strings attached.

“They can give it all to their own charity or they can share the wealth. It is up to them,” he said last year.

In 1988, Parton established the Dollywood Foundation and eventually the Imagination Library, a program that helps children across the world access books.

