Tuskegee falls to Benedict in SIAC Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the undefeated Benedict Tigers in the SIAC Championship game Saturday.

Benedict had a big first quarter, scoring three touchdowns, while Tuskegee scored one.

The Tigers again dominated the Golden Tigers in the second quarter as three more touchdowns were scored over Tuskegee’s single TD.

Benedict had a commanding 42-14 lead by halftime.

Most of the second half of the game belonged to the Benedict Tigers. They added three more TD scores in the third and fourth quarters.

Tuskegee managed to add a final touchdown with 6:35 left in the game, but it wasn’t enough for a comeback.

Benedict went on to defeat Tuskegee 58-21.

