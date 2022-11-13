Advertise
Veterans honored during Troy football game

(WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Current and former members of the military were showered with gratitude on Troy University’s campus Saturday, while the Trojans took on the U.S. Army for the first time.

It was a day of honor that Navy veteran Richard Mosley says was just great.

“There is nothing like the military, the military has you going in the right direction,” said Mosley.

Tasheka Davison, an Army veteran, says it was an opportunity to get together.

Some even traveled from out of state to catch up with others at the tailgate.

While many who attended were Trojan fans, most fans said they were rooting for Team Army.

