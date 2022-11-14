Auto repair shop advises drivers to get vehicles ready for winter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We rely on vehicles to get around, but as the weather is getting colder, mechanics at Don Duncan All American Auto and Tire are reminding drivers to check their vehicles before hitting the road.

Car care expert Preston Holleman says to check your tires, coolant and your vehicle’s battery.

Holleman says when drivers crank their vehicle up in the cold, there’s a higher chance for the vehicle to stall.

Holleman also says vehicle batteries don’t always react well to colder weather and advises starting up a vehicle a couple of minutes before driving to get to a more efficient temperature.

“Another thing to is tire pressure too, a lot of tire pressure goes down when it gets really cold,” said Holleman.

Whether it shows up on a vehicle dashboard or not, checking a vehicle’s tire pressure and adjusting the pressure as needed is ideal.

Another thing that may need adjusting is a vehicle’s coolant

And if you don’t feel confident checking yourself, Holleman says to get a vehicle fully inspected.

Holleman says these inspections are precautionary to prevent from you being stalled on the side of the road.

And if this happens to you, be prepared.

Holleman says it doesn’t hurt to have extra blankets and water.

If you don’t already, know how to change out your tires if you do need to put on a spare.

If you’re looking for an auto shop that does car inspections, Don Duncan has three locations in the River Region area.

