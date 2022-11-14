Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Birmingham Police confiscate over $300k worth of drugs at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Police arrested two women and confiscated 46 pounds of marijuana at the...
Birmingham Police arrested two women and confiscated 46 pounds of marijuana at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Police arrested two people and confiscated a over $300,000 worth of drugs.

After receiving information that a large of amount of marijuana would be coming through the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, detectives with the BPD Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation that resulted in Sunday’s arrests.

Authorities arrested two females inside the airport and recovered 46 pounds of marijuana worth $315,540 from their luggage.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route
2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water
Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students
Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students

Latest News

The Command Sergeant Major Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home, which will be located off...
Ivey awards grant for Coffee County veterans home
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
U.S. Coast Guard crews on Saturday eight boaters from a vessel 19 miles south of Fort Morgan.
Coast Guard rescues 8 boaters offshore from Fort Morgan
New medical clinic at UA
University of Alabama opens new medical clinic
Shorter day expected in Guntersville at trial of Jimmy Spencer
Judge to sentence man convicted of killing three people on Monday