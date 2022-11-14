Coast Guard rescues 8 boaters offshore from Fort Morgan

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - U.S. Coast Guard crews on Saturday responded to a mayday call from a vessel with eight boaters aboard taking on water 19 miles south of Fort Morgan.

The USCG said that because of rough weather the boaters were hoisted by an Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and were taken to Mobile International Airport to await emergency medical services personnel.

All eight boaters were last reported in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

Units involved were U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center, U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans and U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island.

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew and Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew respond to a vessel taking on water approximately 19 miles south of Fort Morgan, Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (USCG)

