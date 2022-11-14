Eclectic Middle School Instructional Coach helps guide, support teachers

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) – Julie Elrod has been an educator since the early 1990′s. Her office is filled with plaques, awards and certificates for her different achievements. Now, she has another award to add to the wall; the “WSFA 12 News Class Act Award.” This one is for her work as an instructional coach.

The seasoned educator is now a full-time instructional coach at Eclectic Middle School. She’s been working as a coach for two years now.

“My job now is to support all the teachers on our faculty,” she said, “whether that’s to help them with resources that they need in the classrooms, to help them with their lesson plans, to go in and co-teach with them. Just anything that they might need.”

Eclectic Middle School Principal La’Tresia Robinson said Elrod is an essential member of their team.

“We went without an assistant principal for about four or five weeks and just having her there to support me and to help me in anything I need was just great”

Like most coaches, Elrod said the ultimate reward is getting students to the next level.

“And every time that I have a former student who comes to see me, and they relate to me some small role that I was blessed to play in their lives, that’s irreplaceable, no amount of money can top that,” she said.

