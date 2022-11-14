First Alert: Tracking a cold end to the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Skies will remain clear tonight and winds will be out of the north around 5 mph. Lows will hover in the 30s, with parts of Central and South Alabama falling below freezing.

After a cold start to our Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. The increase in clouds and temperatures are ahead of our next weather maker that arrives Monday night into the day on Tuesday. Lows Monday night will hover in the 40s and 50s under cloudy skies and rain likely.

Rain looks to remain in the forecast as we move through Tuesday morning, pushing out of the area by Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Highs during the day will hover in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s.

We dry out Wednesday with afternoon highs cooling down again. High temperatures in the 50s are forecasted for Wednesday with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Thursday we keep with the colder than average weather. Highs will only top out in the lower 50s with overnight lows dipping into the middle 30s during the night.

The end of the week will remain much the same when it comes to temperatures, highs will only warm into the 50s, even under sunny skies Friday. Clear skies Friday night will mean temperatures will, yet again, fall into the 30s.

Saturday is looking dry as afternoon highs hover in the 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Lows Saturday night will hover right around 40 degrees.

Sunday we will introduce a small rain chance back into the forecast, as long range forecast models hint at another system moving in, bringing rain back to the forecast next weekend. Highs on Sunday will warm into the upper 50s under increasing cloud coverage, due to the potential wet weather maker.

