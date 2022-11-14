Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished

A historic Miami Beach hotel that once hosted JFK and The Beatles imploded on Sunday. (SOURCE: WSVN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) – A piece of South Florida history was erased Sunday.

The once-luxurious Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach was imploded after years of neglect.

The 17-story hotel once hosted The Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its heyday in the ‘60s.

An engineer told the owners of the 65-year-old hotel that it needed to be demolished, and Miami Beach building inspectors agreed.

It’s not clear what will happen with the beachfront property now.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted to build a 350-foot-tall hotel on the site, but that plan is in limbo.

Miami Beach limits buildings to 200 feet, and a city ballot measure to change that failed Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted
Mekhi Nasir Lawton was arrested overnight and charged with murder for a shooting death that...
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
The shooting happened as thousands had gathered for the National Peanut Festival Parade.
UPDATE: Shooting leaves 1 dead, at least 1 injured along busy NPF parade route
2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water
The inmates escaped from a work detail late Friday night.
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

Latest News

A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.
Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange
Julie Elrod has been an educator since the early 1990′s. Her office is filled with plaques,...
Eclectic Middle School Instructional Coach helps guide, support teachers
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
A piece of South Florida history was erased Sunday.
Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished