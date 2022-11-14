Ivey awards grant for Coffee County veterans home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday that she has awarded the Coffee County Commission with a grant to go towards the construction of a veterans home in Enterprise.

In a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the $350,000 Community Development Block Grant will help with the building of the Command Sergeant Major Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home, the fifth veterans nursing home in the state.

The home, which will be located off Rocky Head Road in Enterprise, is expected to provide care for 174 veterans and create over 200 new jobs.

“We cannot and must not forget those who wore the military uniform and are responsible for the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Ivey. “It is not only an honor, but our duty to do what we can to ensure that our aged and infirmed veterans are cared for after all they have done for us.”

A major use of the awarded funds will go towards supplying water to the 181,281-square foot facility, with an expected opening date in 2024.

“I am aware and very proud of the heavy military presence - retired and active - in my hometown of Enterprise, Coffee County and southeast Alabama,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “ADECA is pleased to join Governor Ivey in supporting our veterans in southeast Alabama through this project. Because of the large military and veteran population in the area, it will make it easier for families to visit loved ones at this location.”

Coffee County is supplying a local match of $437,000 for the project, with ADECA’s grant being administered from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

