Judge to sentence man convicted of killing three people on Monday

Shorter day expected in Guntersville at trial of Jimmy Spencer
By Megan Plotka
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 will be sentenced by a judge Monday. In October, a jury found Jimmy Spencer guilty of seven counts of capital murder.

After a week-and-a-half-long trial, the jury deliberated between life in prison without parole and the death penalty, they unanimously chose the death penalty.

Spencer was convicted of killing two elderly women, Martha Reliford and Marie Martin, and Martin’s great-grandson Colton Lee. The prosecution argued that Spencer was trying to rob them when he killed them.

A police officer testified that Spencer confessed to the crimes on several occasions. The prosecution played one of the confessions for the courtroom and Spencer clearly explains how and why he killed them.

The jury made their call and now Judge Tim Riley has to make the final decision on Spencer’s sentencing. He will make the decision based on the jury’s recommendation and his own judgment.

If the judge sides with the jury, Spencer will become the 167th person on Alabama’s death row.

The sentencing will take place at the Marshall County Courthouse at 10 a.m. on Nov. 14.

