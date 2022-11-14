Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity has a brand new location for its Restore, one of its primary sources of funding.

Since 2008, Restore has gone a LONG way in supporting the mission of Montgomery’s Habitat for Humanity. It takes donations, things like furniture and building materials, then sell them to the public at a deep discount, and all of that revenue goes directly back into Habitat for Humanity’s work.

The money Restore has generated has helped many families in the area have quality and affordable homes of their own. It also provides an alternative to just throwing away those items that you don’t need anymore but are still usable.

The new location is at 2266 East South Boulevard. A grand opening celebration is set for Monday at 11:30 a.m.

