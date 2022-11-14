Advertise
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn.

On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass.

According to Lee Co. Coroner Daniel Sexton, two of the individuals later died at a local hospital and have been identified as 25-year-old Coreonta O’Neil, of Notasulga, and 75-year-old John Regan, of Atlanta.

Regan was a passenger in one vehicle while O’Neil was the driver of the other vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

