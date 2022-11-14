A very chilly week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A chilly to just plain cold week is ahead for Central Alabama. The warmest day over the next week will be today with highs reaching the lower 60s. Beyond today it’s a struggle with daytime highs staying in the 50s.

Temperatures will stay well below normal. (WSFA 12 News)

So we suggest enjoying today’s relative “warmth” if you have outdoor activities you’d like to accomplish. Skies will be partly cloudy and the wind will be pretty light around 5-10 mph. Clouds will then thicken in a hurry this evening as our next system moves into Alabama.

This will be a plain rainmaker with no severe weather or flooding. Light to moderate rain will fall from approximately 11 p.m. today through 2 p.m. tomorrow. There will be lulls in the rain during that time, but it will be actively raining for much of it. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

Total rain tonight and tomorrow will be between a half-inch and one inch in most places. (WSFA 12 News)

The rain may end by mid-afternoon tomorrow, but the clouds hang tough through Wednesday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s tomorrow and only reach the lower 50s Wednesday.

Lower 50s will be the name of the game really. Starting Wednesday, no day in our forecast has a high temperature above 53 degrees. Considering our average high this time of year is still 70 degrees, that’s pretty impressive.

Fortunately there will be sunshine to help things out Thursday, Friday and Sunday. It won’t do much temperature-wise, but any sun helps when it’s chilly. Saturday looks pretty overcast at this time. No rain, just cloudy.

Plenty of 30-degree overnight lows are heading our way. (WSFA 12 News)

Low temperatures will be in the 40s tonight and tomorrow night before returning to the 30s. Lower to middle 30s will do it beyond Wednesday. That means frosty mornings with the need to scrape your vehicle are very much possible. It’s the kind of cold that warrants protecting the four P’s: pets, people, pipes, and plants.

