World of cultures celebrated in Global Dance Festival

Dancers from studio in Birmingham
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Cultures from all across the world were celebrated on one stage at St. James School’s Performing Arts building in Montgomery Sunday afternoon.

It was a vibrant and colorful event as many gathered for the school’s Global Dance Festival.

“Dances from all over the world will be showcased today,” said artistic director Sudha Raghuram.

Genres of dance performed included Bollywood, Argentine tango and Indian semi-classical dance, just to name a few.

“I strongly feel it’s art that connects people in a very harmonious life, and it unifies people,” said Raghuram.

This is the fourth time Raghuram has put on the festival for the community to witness.

“This is a very good event which will definitely represent different parts of the world that people would know from different nationalities that live in Alabama,” said Raghuram.

The Global Dance Festival is supported by the Alabama State Council on the Arts along with the Montgomery Jubilee Community Center.

