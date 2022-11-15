Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Aniah Blanchard murder suspect indicted by grand jury

The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury,...
The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man charged in the 2019 murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard has been indicted by a grand jury, according to the Alabama attorney general’s office.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Ibraheem Yazeed has been indicted on three counts of capital murder in Blanchard’s death. The case was presented before a grand jury on Nov. 4.

Specifically, the indictment charges Yazeed with one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree, one count of capital murder during robbery in the first degree, and one count of capital murder involving a victim in a vehicle.

The indictment further charges Yazeed with intentionally causing the death of Blanchard by shooting her with a gun during the course of abducting her and robbing her of her vehicle.

Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24, 2019, in Auburn. Her body was later found on Nov. 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. 

If convicted, Yazeed faces the death penalty or a sentence of life imprisonment without parole for each of the three charges of capital murder.

Yazeed remains in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's Restore is opening a new location in Montgomery.
Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location
Montgomery police say 21-year-old Deagan Miller was fatally shot on July 3, 2022.
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The two brothers say faith helped them through this journey
Brothers formally dismissed of rape charges after spending 20 years in prison
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

Latest News

In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the...
Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
Sources: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
A fireball from the 2002 Leonid shower streaks across the sky over Boulder, Colorado.
November’s best meteor shower peaks Nov. 17-18
Alabama Department of Corrections
Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility