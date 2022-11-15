Advertise
Autauga County residents vote against tax increase for area schools

For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, the tax increase would have amounted to an additional $150 a year.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Provisional ballots have been counted in Autauga County and voters have struck down a proposed tax increase benefiting some area schools.

“We’re just, you know, disappointed that it didn’t pass, but like I said, we will continue doing what we do best,” said Superintendent Tim Tidmore.

The tax increase would have funded school renovation projects, including the construction of a brand-new Prattville High School and elementary schools.

The Autauga County Probate Office reports 5,570 people voted against the tax bump, while 5,504 voted for it. With 66 votes separating the “yeas” from the “nays,” the superintendent is calling for a possible recount.

“There’s certain statutes, statutory requirements that have to be fulfilled,” he said. “We are currently looking to making sure that we are meeting all of those requirements. There’ll be more on that coming in the next day or so.”

For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, the tax increase would have amounted to an additional $150 a year.

Tidmore thought the tax referendum was the “fairest and most equitable way” to secure funding. Now, he said the school system may explore other options.

The pressure is on to find funding, as all of the schools are overcrowded.

“Growth is a good thing, but it can also be a bad thing when you’re landlocked, and you can’t add on any other large classroom size, or you just have to make do with what you’ve got,” Tidmore said.

The superintendent thanks his staff for educating students to the best of their ability, especially with these financial constraints.

