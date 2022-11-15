Dothan community members react to uptick in gun violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are a lot of raw emotions after Saturday’s shooting at the National Peanut Festival parade.

Many, including Dothan Police Chief Will Benny, are upset with recent gun violence.

“It’s beyond ridiculous, in my opinion,” expressed Torria Parson, a Dothan resident. “It’s beyond ridiculous and it seems like it’s getting worse.”

One month after shots were fired at the Wiregrass Commons Mall, a deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival parade.

Daniel Axtell, another Dothan resident said, “As a parent, it’s definitely concerning, because I know my wife is kind of scared to go anywhere by herself with the kids.”

Several residents are frustrated.

“There were lots of people there {parade} and so I think that’s what makes me angry is that there was no consideration for all of the innocent people who were around which is sad,” explained Dothan resident Victoria Ramsdell.

They’re wondering what’s next and searching for a solution.

“It’s getting out of hand it sounds like to me,” expressed Tim Walker, a Dothan resident. “We need to have some kind of gun control that doesn’t infringe on our Second Amendment right by doing it.”

The uptick in gun violence leaves some more cautious in their day-to-day routine, especially parents.

“It just gives us pause,” Axtell continued. “I’m definitely vigilant when I’m out. If I see something that’s concerning, I try to just to not go there.”

For one mom who had her child at the parade and at the mall when shots were fired, she’s fed up.

Parson expressed, “The things that are happening in Dothan, it’s going to take something major to try to reach some of these young people here, because the way they carry on, it is very unacceptable.”

She only has one question: “When does the gun violence end? When does it stop?” Parson finished.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.