Two wounded in Dothan shooting

The extent of their injuries is not immediately known.
Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second...
Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff and Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.

This shooting is not related to recent incidents, including one on Saturday that killed one and injured another at the National Peanut Festival Parade.

“This appears to be a domestic issue,” Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

