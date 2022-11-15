Two wounded in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known.

Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.

This shooting is not related to recent incidents, including one on Saturday that killed one and injured another at the National Peanut Festival Parade.

“This appears to be a domestic issue,” Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News 4.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.