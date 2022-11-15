Entrance ramp from Northern Boulevard to I-65 closed after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash has closed the entrance ramp to Interstate 65 from the Northern Boulevard.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 5 a.m. and involves an overturned vehicle. Because of the crash, the entrance ramp has been closed.

Motorists are being asked to seek an alternate route.

Additional details about the crash have not been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.