Entrance ramp from Northern Boulevard to I-65 closed after crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash has closed the entrance ramp to Interstate 65 from the Northern Boulevard.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 5 a.m. and involves an overturned vehicle. Because of the crash, the entrance ramp has been closed.

Motorists are being asked to seek an alternate route.

Additional details about the crash have not been publicly released.

