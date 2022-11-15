Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility

Alabama Department of Corrections
Alabama Department of Corrections(ADOC)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate who was serving a life sentence for a robbery in Mobile County was killed by another inmate at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kenneth Ray, 32, was taken to the infirmary after an inmate-on-inmate assault.

In the infirmary, life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful and Ray succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Habitat for Humanity's Restore is opening a new location in Montgomery.
Montgomery Habitat for Humanity reopens Restore in new location
Montgomery police say 21-year-old Deagan Miller was fatally shot on July 3, 2022.
Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
The two brothers say faith helped them through this journey
Brothers formally dismissed of rape charges after spending 20 years in prison
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

Latest News

A fireball from the 2002 Leonid shower streaks across the sky over Boulder, Colorado.
November’s best meteor shower peaks Nov. 17-18
In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, the logo for Walmart appears above a trading post on the...
Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid lawsuits
Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second...
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
MPS to hold first ever district wide science fair
MPS to hold first ever district wide science fair