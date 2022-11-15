Inmate killed in Donaldson Correctional Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate who was serving a life sentence for a robbery in Mobile County was killed by another inmate at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kenneth Ray, 32, was taken to the infirmary after an inmate-on-inmate assault.

In the infirmary, life-saving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful and Ray succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death.

