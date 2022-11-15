Montgomery-area nonprofit helping address homeless ‘crisis’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People have been living behind businesses and underneath bridges in the capital city.

“I think it’s a crisis, but it’s been headed towards crisis levels for a while,” said Lydia Pickett with the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.

Homelessness is a problem that she believes has become more visible in recent years.

“Because Montgomery is a capital city, people from surrounding counties and even other states have come to Montgomery because the resources are better here,” Pickett said.

The coalition keeps track of the homeless population in the area. They believe about 350 people are on the streets or in shelters in Montgomery County. That number could grow with inflation.

“If you lose a part-time job, you may not be able to make ends meet where you could have in the past,” Pickett said.

The group is calling on the community to participate in its annual Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless blanket drive. People are asked to donate new and gently used blankets and winterwear.

“It’s a good reminder of what people are going without in our community. We pass them every day,” said Regina Skrivanek with the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.

In addition to pleading for donations, the coalition encourages people to consider volunteering. It’s a community effort.

“Homelessness can look like either one of us at any point in time if we don’t have a support system to catch us when we fall,” Pickett said.

Blankets can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Friday at 101 Coliseum Blvd.

The Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless is also inviting the public to its “Not-A-Bed Sleepout” on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

People will be sleeping outside the group’s building for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. It is all about understanding the conditions the homeless population faces each night.

Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

